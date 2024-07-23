'Union Budget Falls Short On Public Transport & Road Safety,' Says Noted Transport Activist Mohammed Afzal

A noted transport activist of the city, Mohammed Afzal ( Former Secretary of Welfare Organization for Road Safety and Prevention of Accidents and, Former representative in the MCGM Apex Committee) has expressed disappointment over the recently announced Union Budget, criticizing it for what he perceives as a lack of focus on critical areas such as public transport and road safety.

Disappointment Expressed By A Noted Transport Activist Of Mumbai

Mohammed Afzal, also expressed profound disappointment with the Union Budget's neglect of Mumbai's suburban train services, particularly regarding the pricing of air-conditioned (AC) suburban train season tickets.

The budget, which earmarked Rs 11.11 lakh crore for infrastructure development, was deemed insufficient by Afzal, who highlighted inadequate allocations for buses, metro systems, and other shared mobility solutions. He emphasized the need for greater support for these modes of transport to enhance accessibility and reduce congestion in urban areas.

Importance Of Suburban Trains In Mumbai's Daily Commute Ecosystem

Afzal emphasized the critical importance of suburban trains in Mumbai's daily commute ecosystem, highlighting that millions of commuters depend on these services daily. He noted that despite expectations for a reduction in season ticket prices for AC suburban trains, the budget announcement fell short of addressing this long-standing issue.

"The Finance Minister's speech completely disappointed us," remarked Afzal, reflecting the sentiments of many commuters who had hoped for relief from the high costs associated with AC train travel. He underscored the affordability challenges faced by passengers, particularly amid rising living costs and economic pressures.

Afzal Reiterates Urgent Need For Accessible & Affordable Public Transport Options

Afzal reiterated the urgent need for accessible and affordable public transport options, stressing that reducing AC suburban train fares would not only benefit commuters but also contribute to easing congestion on Mumbai's roads.

Afzal also criticized the budget's neglect of road safety measures, pointing to alarming statistics of road accidents and fatalities, including recent incidents on the Samruddhi expressway. He called for the urgent appointment of a Road Safety Commissioner to oversee and improve safety standards across Indian highways.

Furthermore, Afzal highlighted inadequate attention to pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure, lamenting poor facilities for vulnerable road users. He expressed concerns over what he perceives as an overemphasis on highways and car-centric development, urging a more balanced approach that prioritizes sustainable transport options.

In the railway sector, while acknowledging the modernization drive and infrastructure upgrades announced in the budget, Afzal criticized the lack of attention to passenger amenities and services at stations. He pointed out that despite initiatives for enhanced safety measures, issues such as delays, cancellations, and frequent disruptions continue to affect passenger convenience.

He also highlighted high fares of air conditioned suburban trains of Mumbai, which he deemed unaffordable for many passengers, particularly those in lower income brackets.