Union Budget 2022-23: Rs 75 cr less for transport projects

Mumbai: With the Railways having been allocated Rs 1.37 lakh crore in capital investment, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the Budget as ‘pathbreaking for the future’ on Tuesday. However, for Mumbaikars there is nothing to cheer about, as funds for various projects in the city have shrunk this year.

For starters, Mumbai has received just Rs 577.50 crore for various projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), down from the Rs 650 crore last year. This year, MUTP-3A received the most funding at Rs 200 crore, as compared to last year’s Budget provision of Rs 150 crore. The MUTP-3A is a massive transformational module worth Rs 33,690 crore being implemented by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation. These include upgrading the signalling system of CBTC on the Main and Harbour lines of Central and Western Railways. It also includes extending the Harbour line on the Goregaon-Borivli route, 5-6 lines on the Borivli-Virar route, a 4th line on the Kalyan-Asangaon route, 3-4 lines on the Kalyan-Badlapur route, station improvement, the procurement of191 AC local trains and other augmentations.

Meanwhile, MUTP-3 and MUTP-2 have been allocated Rs 190 crore and Rs 185 crore respectively. Apart from this, they have also been allotted Rs 2.50 crore in miscellaneous expenses, namely for extending platforms from 9-car to 12-car on Harbour line. The total cost for the MUTP-3 is Rs 10,947 crore while the MUTP-2 is more or less complete. In last year’s Budget, these two projects had received Rs 300 crore and Rs 200 crore respectively.

“It’s a progressive budget for railways and specially for Mumbaikars. Rs 577.50 crore is the Central government’s 50 per cent share of the Rs 1,155 crore allocated to the MRVC for various MUTP works. This will give further impetus to the ongoing works and new works planned during the year for Central and Western Railways. Suburban travellers can expect a lot of development work in the days to come,” said Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, MRVC.

The Centre has allotted fewer funds for two futuristic high-speed projects as compared to previous year. According to railway officials, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed project received Rs 5,000 crore in this year’s Budget, down from the Rs 7,895 crore last year. This is a considerable dip in allocation for the country’s first high-speed corridor, in which trains are expected to operate at 300-350 kmph.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Vaishnaw had refuted talk of project delays and said that are pillars were being laid on a route of 5 kilometres each month. The work of laying pillars for the elevated route in Gujarat on a 10km-stretch would be completed after monsoon and so far, pillar work on 16 kilometres had been finished so far, he said.

As for plans to enable people to reach Delhi from Mumbai in under 12 hours, these have not garnered much traction in this year’s Budget. Rs 450 crore has been allotted for raising train speeds to 160-200 kmph on the Mumbai-Delhi route, including the Vadodara-Ahmedabad section. Last year’s Budget had provided for Rs 1,340 crore for this project.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:02 AM IST