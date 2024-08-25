 Unified Pension Scheme: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Narendra Modi Govt's New Pension Scheme
Unified Pension Scheme: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Narendra Modi Govt's New Pension Scheme

On Saturday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). As per the government announcement, the scheme will be effective from April 1, 2025.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi -along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - at the 'Lakpati Didi Sammelan' organised in Jalgaon, Maharashtra | X

Mumbai, August 25: The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday (August 25) approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which was endorsed by the Union cabinet on Saturday (August 25).

On Saturday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The UPS provides for assured pension of 50% of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months prior to superannuation for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years. This pay is to be proportionate for lesser service period upto a minimum of 10 years of service.

It also makes provision for assured family pension of 60% of pension of the employee immediately before her/his demise.

article-image

Among other features, the UPS also assures a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month on superannuation after minimum 10 years of service. As per the government announcement, the scheme will be effective from April 1, 2025.

