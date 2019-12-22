Unidentified dead body found in Gadchiroli

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit in naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.
The unidentified body was found lying along the roadside between Jhuri and Kotmi villages on Friday, a local police official said.
Police suspect the involvement of naxals in the crime.
The official said that ultras had abducted a few persons from Bhamragad and Etapalli areas in Gadchiroli district in the last few days, but their relatives didn't approach the police out of fear of naxals.
A case of murder has been registered.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)