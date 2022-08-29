Unidentified caller poses as Aaditya Thackeray, demands Rs 25,000 from Mumbai Yuva Sena worker | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have launched a probe after an unidentified caller impersonated Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and demanded Rs 25,000 from a Yuva Sena worker, an official said on Sunday.

The complainant, a resident of Dadar in central Mumbai, was surprised when he received a Whatsapp call with the number displayed showing the image of Aaditya, he said.

The caller told the complainant to transfer Rs 25,000 as he wanted to help his friend. The caller also said he would return the money the next day, the official said quoting the First Information Report (FIR).

The complainant immediately realised that it was a con and informed Shiv Sena office-bearers, the official said.

He said the caller's display image showed the picture of Aaditya, a former minister and the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

An FIR was registered on Saturday against the unidentified caller on the charge of impersonation.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the number from which the call was made is from Uttar Pradesh, the official added.