Undertrial in Arthur Road jail tests positive for virus

MUMBAI: Arthur Road jail authorities have been on their toes ever since one of the inmates is tested positive for COVID19. Soon, 150 people from the jail including inmates and jail staff have been tested for the virus, however, the results are still awaited.

According to the jail officials, a 47-year-old undertrial accused was admitted to JJ hospital after he suffered a paralysis attack on Saturday. Next day his swabs were collected for coronavirus tests. The results which came on Monday suggested that he was positive for the COVID19.

The undertrial was arrested in a NDPS case and was lodged in the jail since April 2019. Following the inmate tested positive, the Arthur Road jail authorities requested JJ hospital to conduct a testing for its staff and for the inmates.