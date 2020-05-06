Undertrial in Arthur Road jail tests positive for virus

MUMBAI: Arthur Road jail authorities have been on their toes ever since one of the inmates is tested positive for COVID19. Soon, 150 people from the jail including inmates and jail staff have been tested for the virus, however, the results are still awaited.
According to the jail officials, a 47-year-old undertrial accused was admitted to JJ hospital after he suffered a paralysis attack on Saturday. Next day his swabs were collected for coronavirus tests. The results which came on Monday suggested that he was positive for the COVID19.
The undertrial was arrested in a NDPS case and was lodged in the jail since April 2019. Following the inmate tested positive, the Arthur Road jail authorities requested JJ hospital to conduct a testing for its staff and for the inmates.
On Tuesday, a team from JJ hospital collected swabs of around 150 men including inmates and jail staff. After the reports of inmate tested positive for the virus is barrack has been quarantined, said an official.
After the outbreak of coronavirus, the state's jail authorities have taken utmost care for the inmate’s safety. Few jails have stopped accepting new inmates while few have made COVID-19 testes mandatory.
The Arthur Road jail has capacity of 800 inmates however it has 2700 inmates currently lodged, after the outbreak the state's Home Ministry has decided to leave inmates with petty offences during the drive 582 inmates were released from the Arthur Road jail.
