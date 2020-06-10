Underground Metro 3 receives first lot of rail tracks

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (MMRCL) underground Metro Line 3 (Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ), on Tuesday, received its first lot of rail tracks. These tracks, weighing 3,615 metric tonnes, sailed to Mumbai Port from Yawata, Japan.

According to the MMRCL, the arrival of rail tracks is a significant milestone, as the civil work on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3 is being constructed in portions and track work can be taken up. The remaining lot of 7,125 metric tonnes will arrive in two batches this year, it informed.

Ranjit Singh Deol, managing director (MD), MMRC commented, "These rail tracks will be a High Attenuation Low Vibration Track System – first of its kind technology in India – to reduce the noise and vibration levels during train operations. We consider this a crucial development, as we move closer to creating a faster and more convenient way to travel."

The tracks will reduce vibrations to the extent of 20-22 VDb over and above a normal metro track. This level of reduction is a substantial mitigation of vibrations. Meanwhile, the rails will be transported from Mumbai Port to the MMRCL yard at BKC in the next few days. All precautionary measures related to COVID-19 laid down by the state government are being followed in the operations, it further stated.