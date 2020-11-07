Unable to hold glasses, Stan Swamy makes plea for NIA to return his straw and sipper

A patient of Parkinson’s disease - 83-year-old tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Bhima - Koregaon - Elgar Parishad case, through his advocate, has made an application on Friday before a special court seeking that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) return his straw and sipper.

Swamy is unable to hold glasses due to tremors, the plea through advocate Kritika Agarwal said. The articles were taken away from his at the time of the arrest. The court has asked the NIA to file its reply on the plea.

In the progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement, tremors are common. The activist was denied temporary bail by the court on 22 October. The bail had been sought on medical grounds and had cited his age, vulnerability to the COVID-19 infection in crowded jail conditions, and various other health ailments. The relief was sought till a respite is found to the pandemic.

The agency had opposed the bail stating that the submission with regard to the medical condition of the applicant has no merit and the “pleading with regard to a medical condition is merely a ruse to obtain an order..”

On Friday, the NIA filed an application seeking copies of statements of five protected witnesses who are in the custody of the court. The court passed an order that the copies be supplied to the prosecutor. It also directed that the truncated copies of the statements be supplied to the defence.