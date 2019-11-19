UMC: Shiv Sena takes on ex-partner

While BJP’s alliance partner SAI party leader Jeevan Idnani also filed his nomination paper for the mayor’s post and Tony Sirwani for the deputy mayor’s post.

For the total UMC’s 78 seats, to win the election, a party’s candidate will require the support of at least 40 corporators. Presently, the BJP alliance has a support of about 45 corporators and the Shiv Sena with 21 seats is in the opposition.

If the Shiv Sena gets the support of the NCP, the Congress and the RPI, who is at local level in alliance with the Sena, even then they will require the support of more than five corporators to win the election.

In such a scenario, if the Shiv Sena gets the support of over 11 corporators of the TOK party, run by the Kalani family, who has been upset with the BJP after they could not keep the promise of giving a BJP ticket to their family in the recent Assembly election, then the Shiv Sena may win the mayoral election, defeating the BJP candidate.