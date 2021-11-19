UMC conducts drive against illegal railings outside shops

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) and the local traffic police conducted a special drive on Wednesday to seize illegal iron railings outside the shops.

Acting on several complaints, the authorities took action as these railings were occupying public spaces and leading to parking issues.

A UMC official said the authorities recently started P1 and P2 parking on most of the roads which led to parking in front of the shops. “By keeping these railings, customers would get easy access to the shop. But it would take up parking space of two motorcycles, thus further leading to traffic issues,” the official said.

Assistant municipal commissioner Ganesh Shimpi and senior police inspector Vijay Gaikwad conducted the drive at Gol Maidan and Shiru Chowk with their teams.

Over 100 such iron railings were seized, but a few shopkeepers were against the action and argued with the officials.

“They seized all the iron grills that were causing inconvenience. We also took action against handcarts and stalls that were causing traffic snarls. The traffic in the city had increased due to illegal parking, iron grills and stalls. We took action to keep the traffic moving,” said Shimpi.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:03 AM IST