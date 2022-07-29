Ulwe homemaker loses Rs 1.84 lakh to cyber fraud | Photo: Representative Image

A 38-year-old woman from Ulwe lost Rs 1.84 lakh while searching for a work-from-home job online. She filled out a form after searching a job link on Google and the cyber fraudster cheated by asking her to deposit additional funds to get released previous funds.

Police said that the woman homemaker was looking for a work-from-home opportunity to support her family. While searching for a job on Google, she found the website earninternall.com on July 12. She filled out details including her bank account.

Later, she received WhatsApp messages from two different numbers and even they initially deposited Rs 100 in her wallet created at the website. Then they asked her to deposit Rs 200 in her wallet to make a profit. She deposited Rs 200 through Google pay and then the wallet was showing Rs 334 balance. However, in order to withdraw the money, the fraudster asked her to deposit Rs 515. She transferred Rs 515 as asked by the fraudster. However, the fraudster told her to deposit Rs 650 again to unfreeze the account. As she had no option, but to deposit Rs 650.

After depositing Rs 1365, she received Rs 334 in her bank account. However, they asked her to deposit Rs 1500 to get Rs 1400 in her bank account. Accordingly, she deposited Rs 1500 and received Rs 1400 in her bank account. However, she was getting a lower amount of what she was depositing.

In order to get a bigger amount, on July 16, she transferred amounts ranging from Rs 6800 to Rs 35,000. However, after depositing a total of Rs 1,86,165, she received only Rs 1734 with a loss of Rs 1,84,431. The fraudster kept asking to deposit more money to defreeze the money and get it back in the account. She realised that she was cheated and she informed her husband. They then approached the Nhava Sheva police station where a case has been registered against an unidentified person under section 420 of IPC and 66 c and 66 d of the IT Act.