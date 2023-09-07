Ulwe Gets A Dedicated Cemetery With An Effort Of Mahendra Gharat

Raigad District Congress President Mahendra Gharat | FPJ

The newly developed node Ulwe got a dedicated cemetery. While the node has emerged as one of the sought-after destinations, it lacks a dedicated cemetery. This could have happened due to the relentless efforts of Raigad District Congress President Mahendrasheth Gharat. Ulwe, a rapidly developing area under CIDCO's jurisdiction, has grappled with the absence of a proper burial ground for over a decade.

Grieving families had no option but to travel to distant places such as Kharghar and Belapur for last rites. Gharat, a well-known labour leader and the District President of the Congress emerged as a resolute advocate for the Ulwe node community.

Over the past two to three years, he diligently pursued authorities to secure a suitable location for a crematorium, and his unwavering efforts have finally borne fruit. Ulwe residents expressed gratitude for Mahendrasheth Gharat's dedication, which has now provided them with the burial ground they have long deserved.

The announcement of the cemetery's allocation was attended by prominent figures Deputy Sarpanch Sachin Gharat, along with members of the Gram Panchayat, including Arun Koli, Roshan Mhatre, Rakesh Gharat, and Sachin Yerunkar. Additionally, members of the Ulwekar Mitra Mandal and local women offered their support and marked this historic moment.