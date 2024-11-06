Ulwe Cylinder Blast Case: FIR Filed Against Deceased Ramesh Bhati For Negligence Leading To Fire And Blast That Claimed 4 Lives

An FIR has been registered against the deceased Ramesh Bhati for negligence in the Ulwe cylinder blast case, resulting in four tragic deaths | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: After finding gas cylinders and petrol were stored illegally in Hanuman Stores at Jawale village in Ulwe, that led to the fire and cylinder blast killing four, Ulwe police has registered a case against Ramesh Bhati who ran the shop. Bhati along with his wife and twin children, died in the blast that happened on the night of October 30.

According to what police has found, one of the twin Chetan (14), was trying to light a diya which fell from his hand onto the containers which stored petrol. The fire soon engulfed the shop and it further reached the cylinders which were stored illegally which soon blasted. “One 14 kg cylinder and two 5kg cylinders blasted in the shop due to the fire that erupted,” assistant commissioner of police, Pprt division, Vishal Nehul said.

In the blast, Chetan along with his twin sister Lakshmi and mother Manju (35), died on the spot. “We found that the petrol and cylinders in the shop were kept illegally for selling them further in black. We are investigating further to find from where they sourced the cylinder and petrol to be sold further. We would also be taking action against the shops found to be indulging in such sale,” NEhul added.

In one of the cylinder blasts, Dilshad Ali Sakir Ali (21), who ran chicken shop nearby, was injured while he was trying to help Ramesh. “After sustaining burns on his body, Ramesh rolled out of the shop. The owner of the shop Balkrishna Gharat and Ali who were standing outside the shop, picked up Ramesh and were attempting to put him into an autorickshaw when another blast happened and a cylinder landed on his head injuring him severely,” a police officer from Ulwe police station said. Ali sustained skull fracture and is under going treatment at DY Patil hospital.

Following the investigations, police have concluded that the act of Bhati to store the inflammables illegally in the shop was responsible for the incident that killed the whole family. Hence a FIR was filed by Ulwe police against Bhati for causing death by negligent act under BNS Act and under sections of Essential Commodity Act.