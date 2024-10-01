Ulhasnagar Police Install CCTVs Near Badlapur Accused’s Grave

Ulhasnagar Police set up security cameras at the grave site where Badlapur rape accused was buried on Sunday | File

The Ulhasnagar police have installed CCTV cameras at the crematorium where Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur child sexual assault case, was buried on Sunday amidst heavy security.

The police said they wanted to prevent any untoward incident and, therefore, with the help of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, set up security cameras at the site.

Senior Inspector Shankar Awatade of Central Police Station said, “Two CCTV cameras have been installed in and around Akshay Shinde’s burial site to curb any untoward incidents. Furthermore, a team of police personnel consisting of 10 to 15 members was deployed at the crematorium. They are still keeping vigil there.”

Shinde was killed by the police during a scuffle in the vehicle transporting him from a jail. His final rites were performed on Sunday evening under heavy police security.

For the funeral, police had to cordon off the cemetery, close the gates, and detain 34 people, including Shiv Sena (Shinde) and BJP workers, who had arrived at the crematorium in Shantinagar area to oppose the burial there. The body had been kept in a morgue at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

Police have said that Shinde was killed by them in self-defence when he snatched a pistol from one of the policeman escorting him and fired at them. A team from Thane Crime Branch was transported him from Taloja jail to Thane last Monday for investigation into an unnatural sex case filed by his second wife in Boisar.

As news spread about Shinde’s body being buried in Ulhasnagar, hundreds of residents and Shiv Sena and BJP leader from Ulhasnagar and their workers arrived at the spot around 1.30pm. They opposed performing final rites in their cities and chanted that the body should not be buried in the city.

The few police officers tried to control the situation but failed. Consequently, the police alerted a senior cop around 2.30pm. As a result, 100 police personnel from the six to seven police stations rushed to the spot and tried to handle the situation. Police cordoned off the crematorium and closed three of its gates.

The final rites of Shinde were performed in the presence of his family members, relatives, and police security.