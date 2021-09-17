Ulhasnagar Murder: Man allegedly killed for threatening friend's mother over past rivalry

Thane: The Thane Hill line police in Ulhasnagar on Friday arrested five people for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man over revenge with a sharp weapon. The police said the deceased on Friday morning had threatened dire consequences to one of the accused mothers.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Sushant Kailash Gaikwad alias Gudya 30, a resident of Mangere gaon. "On Friday at 2 pm he was having tea along with his two friends near New English school. He fought with five people who came to assault him.

After an oral argument, they started assaulting him with a sharp weapon and iron rod. Gaikwad started running for his safety. But he was allegedly killed and the accused threw the weapon at the spot and ran away. He was then shifted to the central hospital in Ulhasnagar. He suffered injuries on his head and hands and due to heavy bleeding succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer from Hill Line police station.

The Hill line police station had registered a murder case and started the investigation. A team of officers from Hill line police station and Vitthalwadi police station started tracing the accused involved in the crime.

Within two hours the police team traced the accused involved in the crime. The arrested were identified as Akash Prakash Shinde aka Chintya, Amol More alias Vangya, Abhay Thorat, Yash Rupavate, and Akash Kapil Chaudhari. "We have arrested the five accused involved in the crime within two hours. They will be produced in court on Saturday. The fight was over a past rivalry," said Prashant Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-4, Ulhasnagar.

The police during the investigation found Gaikwad, the deceased, and Akash Shinde were friends and were co-accused in four crimes held in Ulhasnagar. Gaikwad had nine cases while Akash has seven cases registered under their names.

"They fought recently over some issue. On Friday morning, Gaikwad went to Shinde's house and threatened his mother over their rivalries. A non-cognizable offense too was registered at Vitthalwadi police station over the same. However, to take revenge, Shinde along with his friends plotted a plan to kill Gaikwad," added a police officer.

