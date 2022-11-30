Ulhasnagar Hindu organisations take out massive march to protest against Muslim burial ground near Shiva temple in city | Sourced Photo

Thane: A massive march protest against the Muslim burial ground near the ancient Shiva temple in Ulhasnagar was held on Tuesday, November 29 by the residents of Palegaon, Gaikwad Pada, Kailash Colony, Ulhasnagar camp number 5 under the leadership of old Ambernath village Gram Mandal, Sakal Hindu Samaj, Hindu Janjagruti Mandal and Bajrang Dal. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Aziz Shaikh said that the work of building the security wall of the Muslim burial ground has been stopped now and they will be submitting the report soon according to the letter received from the state government.

Earlier UMC approved a Muslim burial ground near the ancient Shiva temple in Ambernath.

A social activist from Ulhasnagar Shashikant Dayama said, "As per the rules approved by the Archeological Department the burial ground should not be within 300 meters, keeping in mind the sanctity of the river Valdhuni and the artificial Ganesha Ghat on the banks."

Dayama further added, "The protestors earlier requested that the Muslim burial ground should not be constructed in the said area. On November 29 at 9 am thousands of people gathered near the Shiva temple and waved saffron flags and chanted slogans from the Shiva temple to Ulhasnagar 5 Fish Market to talathi tehsildar office and from there went to Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Headquarters."

After the conclusion of the protest march, a letter was given to the coordinator of Gram Mandal of old Ambernath village on behalf of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, in which information was received that the work of the security wall of the burial ground has been postponed.

"The letter received from the state government on November 24 asked to stop the work of the security wall of the burial ground and the UMC has started the process of submitting a report," informed UMC Commissioner Aziz Shaikh.

Shaikh also expressed and wished that this issue will be resolved through mutual agreement.