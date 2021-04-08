Ulhasnagar: Civic body senior officer accused of flouting covid norms; calls staff at her residence for signing files despite testing positive

Sathe further stated,"The AMC, Karuna Juikar after testing positive should have taken leave and stayed home quarantined. Instead of taking a sick leave and handing over her charge to another official. She is working from her Kalyan residence and calling officials and staff with documents to get it signed. It clearly indicates that corona didn't survive for them or she is playing or putting the life of all the employees in danger. I was informed by many employees who have been visiting at her place with files to be signed," added Sathe.

However, Radhakrishna Sathe in his letter had allegedly asked the Municipal Commissioner to take strict action against Karuna Juikar the additional municipal commissioner or the unit will carry out a protest in front of the Municipal Corporation.

We tried calling Karuna Juikar, the additional municipal commissioner and Dr Raja Dayanidhi, the municipal commissioner of UMC. But both of them didn't respond to the call and message.

Yuraj Badane, Public Relation Officer and Deputy Municipal Commissioner of UMC said, "Juikar is handling a senior post and is a responsible person. She couldn't do any such act that will harm the employees at the end. The allegations made are baseless. Also, if any such act is held happens the commissioner will take action accordingly."