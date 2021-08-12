Ulhasnagar: BJP corporator Dr Meena Sonde makes eco-friendly 'seed rakhis' to promote environmental conservation

Ulhasnagar: Dr Meena Sonde, a Bharatiya Janata Party Corporator from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation had prepared seed rakhis to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to promote environmental conservation.

Sonde had prepared 100 seed rakhis which she will tie to various friends, officials, political representatives and relatives in Ulhasnagar. Sonde also claimed to be celebrating eco-friendly Ganesh Festival.

"We used to prepare eco-friendly Ganesha idols with fruits and vegetable seeds in it. Instead of immersion, people used to immerse it in a pot to develop a tree. After we got an overwhelming response, we decided to come up with an innovative idea for seed Rakhis. Today the world is facing global warming. We must promote such innovative ideas which support the environment," added Sonde, claiming the idea was to promote tree plantation across the city.

"People after tying the Rakhis throw it in garbage again, developing waste from it. If people plant the fruits and vegetable trees, next year a tree will be developed from it," added Sonde.

Sonde had used the seeds of vegetables like lady finger, onion, reddish, carrot and some fruit seeds. "These seeds can easily be planted at home and taken care of. Have appealed to citizens i.e most of my brothers to give plants as return gifts to sisters on this loving relationship festival day of Raksha Bandhan. Also, I plead to my sisters to please tie seed rakhi to their brothers. After the day is complete , they can sow it in a pot and new life will begin. If people need such rakhi they can approach us and we distribute it for free of cost," added Sonde.

Sonde had appealed to people to avoid sponge thermocline plastics fibre or artificial material in this festival which is naturally the concept. She is also planning to plant 5000 trees in Ulhasnagar city on August 15 to support the environment.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 08:52 PM IST