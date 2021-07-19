Ulhasnagar: 4-yr-old boy dead after drowning in open nullah near his house

Ulhasnagar, June 19: A four-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar drowned in a nullah adjoining his house on Sunday evening. The minor fell down in an eight-foot deep nullah when he went for the loo. He was rescued by the fire brigade officials and locals who shifted him to Central hospital in Ulhasnagar.

According to the fire brigade officials from Ulhasnagar, the boy was identified as Rudra Bablu Gupta. He resides with his parents at Gaubai pada, Shantinagar, Ulhasnagar camp 3.

"At around 7pm on Sunday evening, Rudra went for a pee outside his residence. He was just wearing slippers and was without clothes. While sitting near an nullah outside his house, he lost his balance and fell inside it," said a fire official from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Balasaheb Netke, Chief Fire officer, UMC said they received a call at around 7:26pm.

"Our team reached the spot, which was half a kilometer inside the road. Our team reached the spot and rescued the boy within 15 minutes. We shifted him at 8:15pm to Central hospital in Ulhasnagar, where doctors declared him dead due to drowning," added Netke.

He further said: "The nullah adjoining the house was connected to Waldhuni river which could be easily seen from the house. The water stopped at the nullah, which was almost 8 foot deep with drainage water. So he was easily found in it. If the water would have been flowing it would have been a challenging task to rescue," added Netke.

Sources from the fire brigade said the Gupta family have two houses close to each other. While Rudra's parents stay in one, the other is captured by his grandparents.

"He usually stays at his grandparents house and Rudra's parents though so. When he left for peeing and didn't return for a while, the parents came to search him at his grandparents house. Later, they searched for him in a neighboring house, but found him missing. Panicked parents then found his slippers near the nullah and suspect he would have fallen in it and contacted the fire officials," said a fire official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation had advised people to not venture near any water bodies and step out of their houses without any emergency. With heavy rains the water from Waldhuni river has crossed the danger mark and is entering the city resulting in waterlogging.