Ujjwal Nikam To Represent Government In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case, Minister Girish Mahajan Announces

Ujjwal Nikam | File Image

Amid the massive protest after the sexual assualt case in Badlapur near Mumbai, state minister Girish Mahajan announced that renowned advocate Ujjwal Nikam will represent the case. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had informed that a Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case and the case would run in a fast-track court.

Minister of Rural Development Girish Mahajan visited the protestors in Badlapur on Tuesday evening and tried to pacify the agitated crowd.

Speaking with the crowd at Badlapur railway station, Mahajan promised the agitators that swift and strict actions would be taken against the culprits. He also announced that the investigation is been carried away and reputed and one of the senior advocates in the country, Ujjwal Nikam would represent the government in the case.

Ujjwal Nikam is a renowned public prosecutor who represented the government in high-profile cases including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 1993 Mumbai Bombings. Nikam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also unsuccessfully contested from Bandra constituency.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that an IG Rant officer, IPS Arti Singh has been appointed to conduct an inquiry immediately. After the chargesheet is filed, this matter will be heard in the fast-track court.

At the time the country is reeling under the horrifying incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper in a reputed school in Badlapur. The incident took place on August 12 and 13. Meanwhile, the school principal, the class teacher and two assistants have been suspended. The school also has been served a notice.

On Tuesday, the citizens of Badlapur called for a citywide shutdown over the delay by the school administration in filing an FIR and taking action against the accused.