Ugandan national held with mephedrone worth Rs 8.20 lakhs in Goregaon

In its crackdown aginst drug peddlers the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city crime branch arrested two persons including a woman from Uganda with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 8.20 lakh.

Acting on specific information, sleuths of the Ghatkopar unit of ANC laid a trap at Dudhsagar Cooperative housing society, Goregaon East on Sunday afternoon.

Two persons taken into custody after they were found loitering suspiciously and during their search MD was recovered. According to the police, 30 grams of MD was recovered from Uganda national Babire Grace, 28 who stays in Nalasopara and came to sell the contraband substance while the rest 52 grams of MD was recovered from one Afzal Ajmiya Sayyad, 49, a resident of Malad.

The two were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), they were produced before the court on Monday which remanded them to the police custody till March 24.



According to the police, Grace came to India in 2019 on a tourist visa and has been indulging in drugs peddling activities since long. The ANC officials are now trying to trace their source of narcotic drugs as well as their customers.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:48 PM IST