Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv-Sena faction celebrates release of Sanjay Raut at Teen Hath Naka in Thane | FPJ

Thane: The court on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been arrested for the last 100 days in the Patra Chawl scam. The Shiv-Sainiks and supporters of Sanjay Raut expressed their happiness over the court's decision and distributed sweets in the Teen Hath Naka area in Thane.

Chintamani Karkhanis, a Shiv-Sainik from Thane said, "We welcome the decision of the court and we also want to tell that even though Thane district is the home of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde who rebelled against Shiv Sena, the enthusiasm of Uddhav Thackeray's faction Shiv-Sena is great and it will be seen in Thane politics in the coming days."

I've spent over 100 days in jail, what was my crime?: Sanjay Raut on being granted bail

Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP Sanjay Raut, after being released from jail on Wednesday, said that even after spending 100 days in jail, he does not hold any grudges against anybody.

"We fought the case and the court's observation came. We didn't do anything wrong. I don't hold grudges against anybody. I've spent over 100 days in jail, what was my crime? There can be a difference of opinion in a democracy," said Sanjay Raut.

A PMLA court in Mumbai granted bail to Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Along with Sanjay Raut, the second accused in this case, Praveen Raut was also granted bail by the PMLA court.