Uddhav Thackeray’s old clip of wanting to hit Yogi Adityanath for 'insulting' Shivaji Maharaj goes viral

Less than 24 hours after BJP Union Minister and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane was arrested over ‘slap Uddhav’ comment, a three-year-old video of Uddhav Thackeray himself went viral on Wednesday, in which Thackeray is criticising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Now the chief minister of Maharashtra, Thackeray in the 2018 video is heard saying that Adityanath “should be beaten up with a chappal”. The BJP has now questioned how is that comment different from Rane’s comment on Thackeray. In fact, Yavatmal district BJP president Nitin Bhutada on Wednesday submitted an application before the local police demanding registration of FIR against Thackeray in the Adityanath matter. The complaint application was submitted at the Umerkhed police station.

In the 2018 video, a year before Thackeray became the state’s CM, he can be heard questioning Adityanath’s credentials. “How can he be a chief minister? He is a yogi, so he should give up everything and sit in a cave (but) he sits in the chief minister's chair and calls himself a yogi. He has to understand the ties between UP and Maharashtra. A priest from UP, Gagabhatt, came for Shivaji's coronation. And this yogi came like a balloon filled with air. He wore chappals while garlanding Shivaji’s statue. I felt like hitting him with the same chappal. Who are you to even stand before the statue of Maharaj?” Thackeray is heard saying.

After the video went viral, a lot of people on social media targeted Thackeray and the Shiv Sena for “hypocrisy” and urged Adityanath to file a case against Thackeray. Rane too criticised Thackeray, saying the latter had made a derogatory statement against Adityanath. “He had said Yogi Adityanath should be beaten up with a chappal. What kind of language is this against the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh?” asked Rane. “Thackeray had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘shameless’ after he made public the conversation between him and Thackeray in a closed-door meeting,” Rane added.

