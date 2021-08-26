e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:26 AM IST

Uddhav Thackeray’s old clip of wanting to hit Yogi Adityanath for 'insulting' Shivaji Maharaj goes viral

BJP leader from Yavatmal dist wants FIR against Uddhav
Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Advertisement

Less than 24 hours after BJP Union Minister and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane was arrested over ‘slap Uddhav’ comment, a three-year-old video of Uddhav Thackeray himself went viral on Wednesday, in which Thackeray is criticising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Now the chief minister of Maharashtra, Thackeray in the 2018 video is heard saying that Adityanath “should be beaten up with a chappal”. The BJP has now questioned how is that comment different from Rane’s comment on Thackeray. In fact, Yavatmal district BJP president Nitin Bhutada on Wednesday submitted an application before the local police demanding registration of FIR against Thackeray in the Adityanath matter. The complaint application was submitted at the Umerkhed police station.

In the 2018 video, a year before Thackeray became the state’s CM, he can be heard questioning Adityanath’s credentials. “How can he be a chief minister? He is a yogi, so he should give up everything and sit in a cave (but) he sits in the chief minister's chair and calls himself a yogi. He has to understand the ties between UP and Maharashtra. A priest from UP, Gagabhatt, came for Shivaji's coronation. And this yogi came like a balloon filled with air. He wore chappals while garlanding Shivaji’s statue. I felt like hitting him with the same chappal. Who are you to even stand before the statue of Maharaj?” Thackeray is heard saying.

After the video went viral, a lot of people on social media targeted Thackeray and the Shiv Sena for “hypocrisy” and urged Adityanath to file a case against Thackeray. Rane too criticised Thackeray, saying the latter had made a derogatory statement against Adityanath. “He had said Yogi Adityanath should be beaten up with a chappal. What kind of language is this against the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh?” asked Rane. “Thackeray had called Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘shameless’ after he made public the conversation between him and Thackeray in a closed-door meeting,” Rane added.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal | Bombay HC dismisses plea against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in stalking and harassment...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:26 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal