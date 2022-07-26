Uddhav Thackeray's interview evokes sharp reactions; Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis respond

CM Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s interview to Saamna executive editor Sanjay Raut has evoked sharp reactions from Shinde camp and also from DCM Devendra Fadnavis while opposition NCP has targeted rebels for deserting Thackeray to join BJP for the government formation.

Thackeray had slammed the rebel legislators and claimed that they were like rotten leaves of a tree and should be shed. It was good for the tree as there would be new leaves (leadership)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who staged the rebellion and later joined hands with the BJP to form the government, hit back at Thackeray. ‘’Let them say anything else they want to say. He has termed us rotten leaves but I want to tell him that those rotten leaves have created a history. This is known to the public. People have seen who have made the history,’’ he said.

‘’Our fight is not for power but it was for the thoughts of the Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. That is why we have taken this stand. Therefore, let them term us rotten leaves as it is their right,’’ he noted.

On the other hand, Fadnavis claimed he does not see ‘’fixed match.’’ ‘’I never watch fixed matches but watch live matches. What should be the reaction after watching the fixed match?‘’he asked.

Further, the Shinde camp legislator Sanjay Shirsat targeted Thackeray saying that ‘’Uddhav Thackeray cannot become Shiv Sena Supremo. Shiv Sena Chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) is not your property.’’ He was reacting to Thackeray's statement that the rebels should not seek votes on Balasaheb Thackeray’s photos asking them to use the photographs of their parents. He claimed that they had slogged for many years for the growth of Shiv Sena but deserted to pursue Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva which was sidelined after Sena joined hands with NCP and Congress to form MVA government in the state.

Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande slammed BJP over its criticism against Thackeray. ‘’BJP leaders are restless due to delay in the cabinet expansion and therefore targeting Thackeray. Shiv Sena never made any attempt to break the BJP in the past,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the rebel legislators won’t be happy even after deserting the party as they won’t sit quiet until they hit the jackpot. The rift will be surfaced among the legislators from theShinde camp. As the CM and DCM are busy in talks with the Central leadership over the cabinet expansion, the administration has come to a grinding halt and the state has been left crippled.