'Uddhav Thackeray's Inaccessibility To Party Workers Compelled Us To Leave': Dr Neelam Gorhe

Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, at the Free Press Journal office, Mumbai | Vijay Gohil/FPJ

Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, highlighted that Uddhav Thackeray's hesitancy to engage with the public and be available to party workers played a significant role in her decision to exit the party. She expressed these sentiments during a recent interaction with the editorial teams at the Free Press Journal and Navshakti office.

Thackeray displayed reluctance to engage with party workers: Dr Gorhe

"The pandemic had subsided by January 2021, yet Uddhav Thackeray displayed reluctance to engage with the people and remained inaccessible to party workers. Despite my repeated attempts to communicate the importance of his interactions with the people for the party's continued relevance, my advice went unanswered. Moreover, I observed a deliberate exclusion from crucial party meetings. As time went on, the situation deteriorated, ultimately compelling individuals like myself to make the decision to step away," Dr. Gorhe explained.

"It's common for people to feel perturbed and reevaluate their actions or strategies when a colleague abruptly quits. Surprisingly, no such introspection occurred within the Shiv Sena when 40 MLAs, who had devoted their lives to the party, chose to depart," she elaborated, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. She emphasised her viewpoint that for any meaningful transformation to occur, Uddhav must genuinely alter his approach to leadership.

Neelam Gorhe talks about her switch from socialism to Hindutva

When questioned about her notable shift in political orientation from socialism to Hindutva politics, Dr. Gorhe responded, "Back in 1997-98, when I joined Shiv Sena, it was becoming evident that the political landscape was heading towards a bipolar structure. George Fernandes was aligned with the NDA at that time. I had the option to join him and pursue a national-level political career. However, I chose Shiv Sena because it is a local party with a strong grassroots network. I was dedicated to advancing women's empowerment through Stree Aadhar Kendra, and both Balasaheb and Uddhav offered substantial support for this cause."

"However, the landscape changed drastically after 2014. Instead of focusing on resolving internal alliance issues, the predominant agenda shifted to excessive criticism of the BJP. Subsequently, Uddhav assumed the role of Chief Minister, and Aaditya was appointed as a minister. Unfortunately, during this process, the party's welfare took a back seat. Even the MLAs couldn't access the leadership as needed, and the absence of in-person meetings exacerbated the situation. Employing online meetings could have mitigated some of the damage, but even that step was not taken," she concluded.

Dr Gorhe vows to stand by women facing injustice anywhere in state

Demonstrating her commitment to the cause of women, Dr. Gorhe asserted, "No matter where a woman in Maharashtra finds herself, if she seeks to combat injustices against women, she can rely on my steadfast support. I am fully committed to endorsing and standing by any genuine endeavors aimed at addressing such issues."

When deliberating the transformations within the legislature over the past few decades, she acknowledged the decline in the depth of discussions. However, she contended that despite this, the potency and ability of these discussions to resolve issues remain intact. Dr. Gorhe also pointed out that heightened emphasis on social media by legislators has led to an increased awareness regarding legislative practices.

Read Also Gag Order Against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar After Heated Spat With Neelam Gorhe

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)