Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘deal with murderers of #AareyForest’ statement sets Twitter abuzz

Mumbai: The Aarey controversy has taken Mumbai by storm and with the approaching elections, the whole issue has taken an ugly political turn. Aarey is also known as the lungs of Mumbai and many environmentalists and green activists have protested against the cutting of trees to make way for the car shed of the Metro Rail Line 3. According to reports, 29 people have been sent to judicial custody while 55 others have been detained in connection with the protests.

Many political parties have given their view on the matter. But, among the many comments that came, one that has stood out is from Shv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. Before we tell you his statement it is important to note that the Shiv Sena along with the BJP currently form the government in the state.

This is what Uddhav told reporters, "Aarey is the most important issue for me right now. Whatever is happening today, whatever was happening yesterday and whatever will happen in future, I will take detailed and in-depth information of what the situation is and will speak firmly and directly on the issue".

Adding further he said, "The upcoming government will be our government and once our government comes into power once again, we will deal with the murderers of Aarey forest in the best possible way we can".

After his statement, which was tweeted by ANI, a host of reactions have come in on the social media platform, most of which centre around the fact that the Shiv Sena is currently in power in the state and if Uddhav wishes to ‘deal with the murderers of Aarey’, he can do so even now.

Here are some of the reactions that Twitter users generated.