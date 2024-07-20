Uddhav Thackeray: Will Scrap Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project Tender After Coming To Power

Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT Chief) Uddhav thackeray said that if his party comes to power, his government will will scrap the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray made the statement earlier on July 20, Saturday while addressing a press conference. Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender was awarded to industrialist Gautam Adani's firm. Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said his party will ensure Dharavi residents and businesses are not uprooted, adding that people staying there must be given 500 square feet houses in the locality itself.

As per a PTI report, Uddhav Thackeray said in the press conference, "We will scrap Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender after coming to power. The government should give an answer as to why it should not be scrapped now itself. We will not allow Mumbai to be turned into Adani city,"

Dharavi redevelopment project is the project to rehabilitate residents of Dharavi which is the biggest slum in Asia.

Maharashtra State elections

Legislative Assembly elections are speculated to be held in Maharashtra in 2024 to elect the 288 members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The tenure of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 26. The previous Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held in October 2019.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance achieved a majority to form the government, but due to internal conflict, Shiv Sena left the alliance to form a new alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi with Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress. Maha Vikas Aghadi formed the state government with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray becoming chief minister.