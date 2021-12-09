Uddhav Thackeray will be CM even after 2024 polls: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai: Even as the BJP continues issuing new deadlines for the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad declared on Thursday that the MVA would retain power after the next assembly elections slated for 2024 and Uddhav Thackeray would continue to be the chief minister. Awhad said, “The ruling partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will contest the next assembly election together and come back to power in the state. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has already decided that Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister after the assembly polls in 2024.”

Awhad’s statement echoes Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s claim that Thackeray would be the CM again in 2024. Besides, Raut after his separate meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that the MVA was a mini-UPA and pitched for one strong opposition front, instead of three or four to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Pawar has repeatedly announced that he would make all-out efforts for bringing together secular and like-minded parties against the BJP. Shiv Sena MP Raut has also urged Rahul to take the initiative to mobilise opposition parties for a non-BJP front.

Awhad’s statement is also important when the coordination and proximity among three ruling partners has increased and they are unitedly countering BJP’s criticism. The three parties have time and again announced that their objective is to keep the BJP at bay and they have left the decision of alliances to the local level.

Despite announcements by the three parties of going solo in the upcoming local and civic body elections, senior leaders have made a strong case for fighting these together against the BJP.

Awhad said the three partners were working like a team for the state’s development despite the opposition’s steady barrage of attacks. “There is no pressure on the chief minister; he is taking decisions independently. There is no truth in the rumours that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is putting pressure on the CM and makes it difficult for the latter to take decisions. The CM enjoys Pawar’s full support,” he said.

Awhad said that Pawar had taught the party ministers and workers to respect the CM’s post and welcome the decisions taken by him.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:50 PM IST