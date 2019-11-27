Uddhav Thackeray to take oath at the 'sacred' Shivaji Park tomorrow

Elaborate security arrangements are being made at and around Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai where Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) nominee Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday evening, a police official said on Wednesday.

Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, will be sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state in a grand ceremony at the venue which hosts annual Dussehra rallies of his party.

Thursday's swearing-in ceremony will be different from the previous occasions in Maharashtra politics given that Uddhav is the first Thackeray from his clan who is taking oath as a public representative and that too is the CM.

Additionally, he is also the leader of the MVA comprising leaders of the NCP and the Congress, the new allies of the Sena.

Shivsainiks are emotionally connected to Shivaji Park where party founder late Bal Thackeray used to address Dussehra rallies, a tradition that is still kept alive by his son, Uddhav.

Bal Thackeray was cremated in a corner of the Shivaji Park, which Sainiks rever as "Shivteerth"--a holy place.