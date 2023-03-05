Uddhav Thackeray to hold first public rally in Ratnagiri after losing Shiv Sena party name, symbol | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray will hold his first public rally in Ratnagiri's Khed on Sunday evening.

In light of the present Sena dispute, the Khed gathering will be a huge show of force for the Uddhav-led Sena faction. Uddhav is anticipated to take on the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena during the event.

BJP-Shinde Sena to hold Ashirwad Yatra

Coincidentally, the BJP-Shinde Sena coalition will also begin an Ashirwad Yatra on Sunday in each of Mumbai's six Lok Sabha districts.

The Konkan region, where Uddhav is having his first public rally, is considered the Shiv Sena's traditional stronghold. However, the defection of a few senior party officials from the region, including Ramdas Kadam, Deepak Kesarkar, Bharat Gogawale, and Uday Samant, who joined the Shinde faction, has damaged the party's base in the region, and the event seeks to unite the remaining followers. Kadam is the Khed MLA.

Ahead of the rally on Sunday evening, the venue Golibar ground and Khed area have turned saffron , with Thackeray flags and placards everywhere.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and then ally, Shiv Sena (undivided), had won three constituencies each in Mumbai.

The BJP won Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai North Central seats, while the Shiv Sena emerged victorious in Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai North West.