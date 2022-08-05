Uddhav Thackeray takes over as Saamana editor again, expected to use editorial space to target Shinde camp and BJP

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Amid the ongoing legal battle against the Shinde camp, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has taken charge of the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana with an aim to fire fresh salvos through editorials against the rebel leaders and estranged ally BJP.

Incidentally, Uddhav’s name has been printed today as the editor in the print line of Saamana. Uddhav’s move to take the editorial charge came days after the arrest of party spokesman and Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut.

Uddhav, who has stepped up interaction with the party workers, has been targeting the Shinde camp and BJP in his speeches but now he will also use his editorial space.

Uddhav resigned as the editor after assuming the Chief Minister’s charge in November 2019. He had handed over the editor’s post to his wife Rashmi Thackeray in March 2020. Raut will continue to be the executive editor.

Raut, who will be in ED custody till August 8 in the money laundering case, had sought the court’s permission to write for the paper especially his weekly 'Rokthok' but the court has denied it.