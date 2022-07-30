Uddhav Thackeray slams Guv Koshyari for Gujarati-Rajasthani remark, says 'he crossed his limits' | FPJ

On July 30, Saturday, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a press meeting outside his residence Matoshree in Mumbai over the remarks made by Maharashtra's Governor BS Koshyari.

Koshyari at an event said that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to move out from Mumbai, the city will lose its status of financial capital.

Thackeray, hitting out at him said, "I do not want to insult someone sitting on the post of Governor. I respect the chair but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis and there is anger among the people. Governor is trying to divide the society on religion, he is crossing every limit."

Thackeray while speaking with the media recalled that when he was the chief minister, Koshyari during the lockdown, had requested that all the religious places of worship be opened. Uddhav added that Koshyari has time and again made statements which were disastrous.

"I am saddened that Mahrashtra is known across the world but the governor of the sate does not," he said.

He said that Mumbai has been acquired by right and that even foreign journalists have written how almost 200-250 people made sacrifices for the city.

"When the governor takes oath of office as President's envoy, they promise to keep everyone irrespective of class, caste and creed unitedly. However, Koshyari's words have created a rift amongst Hindus on basis of faith," he said.

Shiv Sena chief also said that despite having resided in state for three years and serving as its governor, Koshyari has betrayed them by his statement. He demanded that Koshyari should apologise to people of the state.

"I mean no disrespect, but, the honour of the governor's post has been destroyed," Thackeray said adding that Koshyari's comment has made it very clear that certain people from Delhi have their eyes set on the city insinuating that ruling-BJP government wanted to take over the city.

Thackeray also said that this statement was to polarise the votes for the upcoming polls.