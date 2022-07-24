Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP & rebels claiming the battle is money versus loyalty | PTI

Amid the ongoing legal and legislative battle, the Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday in a blistering attack accused BJP of finishing Shiv Sena and breaking the relationship between Thackerays and Shiv Sena. He also lashed out at BJP for making loud claims about Hindutva. ‘’Shiv Sena does politics for Hindutva but BJP uses Hindutva for politics. This is the genuine difference between the Hindutva of Shiv Sena and BJP,’’ he claimed. Thackeray further alleged that BJP wants to bring down Shiv Sena’s saffron from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and also delink it with the Marathi Manoos.

Thackeray in his address after the inauguration of party office at KalaChowki, south Mumbai also slammed rebel legislators terming them rogue. ‘’If you have the guts, don't post the photo of Shiv Sena chief, my father (Balasaheb Thackeray), get votes on your guts,’’ he said in a strong message to the rebel legislators led by Eknath Shinde. He added that Shiv Sena has weathered crises and revived strongly in the past and it will do this time also.

"Are you going to give Maharashtra, Mumbai and your life in the hands of such people (rebels)? I have faith in the Supreme Court but now they are telling Election Commission that they are the real Shiv Sena,’’ said Thackeray and asked the Shiv Sainiks, ‘’I don't want a bunch of flowers if I want to give a birthday present I want maximum membership registration and affidavits of officer bearers. They (rebels) have employed professional agencies. This battle is money versus loyalty. No matter how much money they pour, it will not bury the glory of my Shiv Sainiks,’’ he noted.

‘’The traitors have no option but to join or merge with any other party, said Thackeray and without naming his estranged cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray claimed ‘’a party has made an offer to them yesterday.’’

Thackeray took a dig at the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil’s statement that they made Eknath Shinde the state CM with a heavy heart. ‘’This would have happened (the formation of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government) two and half years ago. Now BJP claims that they have made an ordinary Shiv Sainiks a CM. That would have been done earlier if BJP had agreed for equal sharing of the CM’s post,’’ he noted.