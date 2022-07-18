Uddhav Thackeray sacks Ramdas Kadam, Anandrao Adsul; Eknath Shinde appoints them as leaders in Sena's national executives

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

As the tussle between the top leaders continues to take control of Shiv Sena, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sacked several party leaders, including former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam and senior Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Vithoba Adsul for anti-party activities.

However, both the leaders were immediately picked by the current state chief minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed that his faction is the "real" Shiv Sena.

Thackeray had on Saturday sacked former minister of state Vijay Shivtare from the party and scrapped his primary membership citing anti-party activities.

While on one hand, Thackeray is continuing with his spate of sackings, CM Shinde, on the other hand, has been reappointing sacked MLAs and leaders back to the same posts.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 20) will hear a bunch of petitions from both sides on the disqualification of MLAs.

Meanwhile, in a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Ramdas Kadam resigned on Monday claiming he was consistently "insulted" while Thackeray always remained busy when he was the chief minister.

Kadam wrote a letter to Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, tendering his resignation as "Shiv Sena leader". In his letter, Kadam expressed his anguish over the 2019 post-poll alliance between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, which he said was a betrayal of the thoughts of Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray.

Last month, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party along with 39 legislators. Shinde was on June 30 sworn in as the chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had taken the oath as his deputy. Since he was appointed the new chief minister of Maharashtra, many Shiv Sena leaders have joined the Shinde camp.