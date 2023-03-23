Uddhav Thackeray rubbishes speculations around meeting with Devendra Fadnavis: 'Merely exchanged greetings'

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday dismissed speculations around his meeting with former ally and current Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhavan and said they both 'merely exchanged greetings'.

𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: 𝗨𝗱𝗱𝗵𝗮𝘃 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘆

"Not every meeting takes place with intentions. The interaction between me & Devendra Fadnavis was merely an exchange of greetings and nothing much while entering the assembly," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"In the past, the (political) atmosphere was more open, nowadays it is said that discussions held behind a closed doors are more fruitful. Therefore, if we ever have a meeting behind closed doors, we will surely let you know," Thackeray added.

