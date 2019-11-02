Uddhav Thackeray rings up Sharad Pawar as BJP watches from the sidelines

Mumbai: For all stakeholders in the game of thrones currently playing out in Maharashtra, not a day has gone by without a few edge-of the seat moments.

One such moment came on Friday with Uddhav Thackeray ringing up NCP leader Sharad Pawar, in a clear indication that the Shiv Sena is inching towards a non-BJP formation.

Another such watershed moment may come on November 4 when Pawar is scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi. Already, the state Congress leaders, who were in the national Capital today, have cleared the decks for the summit.

In the interim, government formation is hanging in balance with the two saffron allies playing a guessing game with each other.

First, the BJP kept its chief ally, the Shiv Sena, waiting; and, now, it is the BJP's turn to fidget on the sidelines. It is eager to discuss the nitty-gritty with the Sena in a one-to-one meeting but the Sena seems to be saying, "Aap qatar mein hain (You are in line)".

When a senior BJP leader was asked why his party was not initiating talks with Sena chief Uddhav, he admitted, "The Sena is not ready to talk. We are trying to meet and discuss their demands.

The Sena has hinted that it will first try out the option of forming a government with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. If this fails to materialise, only then will they talk to us."

It is clear that after the BJP flatly denied the CM post to the Sena for half the term and insinuated that Uddhav was lying on this issue, Sena leaders were cut to the quick.

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari declined commenting on current political developments, only venturing so far as to say, "We have left the door open for talks with the Shiv Sena."

A source in the Sena said that only Amit Shah, the BJP's national chief, can end this impasse. But he too has washed his hands of this political mess.

"Sharing the CM post with the Sena was agreed upon between the Sena and the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah. The meeting was attended by only three people - Shah, Fadnavis and Uddhav.

Now, only Shah can clarify matters and force the state BJP leadership to implement that agreement," said a senior Sena leader.

Shah, who was scheduled to meet Uddhav on October 30, had to postpone his visit, as there is no consensus between the Sena and the BJP." Another BJP leader said, "Uddhav Thackeray now says he will only talk to Shah."

This might be another reason the Sena is making the BJP wait. Now, Uddhav has announced he will visit Aurangabad on November 3, to review the situation there after unseasonal rains.

The BJP had earlier claiming that they would form the government on this day. But with the Sena slamming the door shut, the BJP is non-committal about the next possible date for the swearing-in.

Raj Bhavan has already begun preparations for the swearing-in, keeping in mind the possibility that the event will be scheduled at short notice.