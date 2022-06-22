e-Paper Get App

Uddhav Thackeray is not resigning, Sharad Pawar didn't suggest making Eknath Shinde CM: Sanjay Raut clarifies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Raut | Photo: File Image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not resigning and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has not suggested making rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde the CM, clarified Sanjay Raut on Wednesday evening.

Raut's clarification comes after reports said that Pawar has advised Thackeray to make Shinde the Chief Minister in order to save the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Meanwhile, Shinde took to Twitter and said the ruling MVA in Maharashtra was an "unnatural alliance" and it was imperative for his party to walk out of the coalition with the NCP and the Congress for its own sake and that of party workers.

Shinde's reaction came minutes after Thackeray reached out to the rebels, saying he would quit his post if even one Sena MLA comes and tells him on his face that he was incompetent.

"It is necessary to quit the unnatural alliance for the sake of Shiv Sainiks and the Shiv Sena. It is important to take a decision in the interest of the state," Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with rebel Sena MLAs, tweeted.

Shinde maintained that while the NCP and the Congress were growing stronger in the MVA alliance, the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing bloc, and its workers were getting systematically weakened.

Read Also
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...
article-image

