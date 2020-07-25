Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates COVID-19 care center and testing lab in Dombivli

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra has emerged at the worst affected state till date. As per health Ministry data, it has recorded more than 3.57 lakh positive cases till Saturday morning.

And while approximately a third of these cases have come from the capital city of Mumbai, in recent days, neighbouring areas have been topping the daily charts. Areas such as Pune and Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane are now recording more cases than Mumbai, amid growing alarm. As per the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, till Friday there have been more than 17,700 cases recorded.

As the need for COVID-19 facilities grow, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated COVID Care Centers at Kalyan and Dombivli via video-link. The CMO also took to Twitter to announce the same.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched dedicated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan for treatment of COVID-19 patients, along with KDMC’s Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada, Kalyan today," the official handle tweeted.