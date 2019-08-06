Uddhav Thackeray hails PM Modi Government's move, celebrates with sweets

Mumbai: Lauding the Modi-led government's move on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP ally Shiv Sena on Monday said that India has become independent in the true sense with this development.

Congratulating PM Narendra Modi for proving that the country still has a strong determination, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray distributed Kaju Katli to media persons before addressing the press conference.

Thackeray said the government's move on Article 370 is a fulfilment of the dream of late Balasaheb Thackeray and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Balasaheb would have been very happy if he was alive today,” he added. It was Balasaheb who supported Kashmiri Pandits when they were driven out of the Kashmir valley, he said.

"Today, our country has become fully independent," Thackeray said. He asked the opposition parties to "leave aside their political shoes" and support sovereignty of India.

“This is a historic step towards the unification of India. Now no need to discuss the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Instead we should occupy the whole of Pakistan,” he emphasised.

President Ram Nath Kovind in "concurrence" with the "Jammu and Kashmir government" promulgated the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 on Monday, which states that provisions of the Indian Constitution are applicable in the state.

The President issued Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 which comes into force "at once", and shall "supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954".