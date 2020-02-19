Uddhav Thackeray felicitates man who climbed GST Bhavan during fire and took down Tricolour

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday felicitated Kunal Jadhav, who climbed the 9-floored GST Bhavan during the fire on Monday and took down the Indian Tricolour safely.

Senior Congress leader and current PWD Minister Ashok Chavan had asked Jadhav for his presence at the Sahyadri State Guest House on Wednesday evening. After the meeting of the ministers concluded, Chavan introduced Jadhav to the Chief Minister. Later, Uddhav Thackeray felicitated Kunal Jadhav with a boquet of flowers and a potrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad were also present during the felicitation.

