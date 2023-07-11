Uddhav Thackeray Doubles Down On His 'Kalank' Jibe Against Fadnavis: 'Upset Over One Word, You Destroy Families'

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI File Photo

In a strong criticism of the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, stated today that politics in India has transformed into a scenario resembling the Indian Premier League (IPL), where it is difficult to discern which side each player represents.

People upset over level of politics: Uddhav

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, addressing reporters on Tuesday, said, "The level of politics in the country and Maharashtra has touched a low. People are upset. The government still does not appear to be heeding to the public's questions. There are 'government at your doorstep' programmes, but what is the condition of people's homes? The government does not care about that."

The current Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, who was once a trusted aide of Thackeray, spearheaded a rebellion that resulted in the downfall of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government and paved the way for the BJP's return to power.

Subsequently, Shinde formed an alliance with the BJP to establish the present government and also acquired the Shiv Sena's name and symbol.

Recently, the Eknath Shinde-led government witnessed several new members joining after a division within the NCP led by Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar, Mr Pawar's nephew, now serves as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister alongside the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Thackeray's 'Kalank' jibe at Fadnavis draws criticism

During his recent criticism of Fadnavis, Thackeray expressed that the BJP leader had reneged on his promise of never forming an alliance with the NCP. Speaking to his followers, Thackeray referred to Fadnavis as a "kalank," which translates to a taint, specifically targeting him in Nagpur, Fadnavis' hometown.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, a prominent political figure who also hails from Nagpur, expressed his disapproval of Thackeray's harsh comment. Gadkari stated that while Mr. Thackeray is entitled to discuss the developmental initiatives undertaken by the current government, "but levelling personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra".

Upset over one word I used, you people destroy families: Thackeray

Thackeray, persisting with his statement, expressed his concerns today regarding the language employed by BJP leaders. "I use one word and you are upset, you people destroy families. I have just shown them the mirror. Remarks are made on my health, I have only said 'kalank'," he said.

"They are so upset over this word. What about the taint due to raids by (central agency) ED?," Thackeray questioned.

Thackeray avoided addressing questions about the potential for an alliance between his own party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray.