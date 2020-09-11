Uddhav Thackeray 'banned' from Ayodhya? Saints and VHP to oppose any visit after Kangana debacle

The saints of Ayodhya and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have announced that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, "is no more welcome in Ayodhya", following the Kangana Ranaut episode.

Mahant Raju Das, priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple, questioned the BMC's demolition of Ranaut's office and said, "Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena are no more welcome in Ayodhya. Now, the Maharashtra Chief Minister will face stiff opposition from seers of Ayodhya if he comes here."

He further explained, "The Maharashtra government acted without wasting any time against the actress. But the same government is yet to take action against the killers of two seers in Palghar."