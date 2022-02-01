Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar find Budget 2022-23 'disappointing', Devendra Fadnavis says 'it lays foundation for self-reliant India'

Amid rising unemployment, inflation and falling incomes that had caused uneasiness among common people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray on Tuesday said the annual budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quite disappointing and it has failed to meet expectations of common people. ‘’It is a disappointment of employees and general public. There is no concrete answer to rising unemployment in the country. Without realizing how many of these dreams have actually been fulfilled, new dreams have been presented to the people in the budget of 2022-23. But the budget shows no direction to fulfil the dreams of the past and the present, he said.

‘’The budgetary provision for rural development and NREGA has been reduced. This will not only create difficulties in the development of rural areas but will also affect various schemes implemented for farmers through NREGA. How can farmers' income be doubled in such a situation?’’ asked Thackeray. He observed that no major announcement has been made in the budget for the farmers other than payment of minimum basic price to the farmers in their bank accounts.

However, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) asserted the Union Budget will lay the foundation for a modern, self-reliant and strong India. He said that the budget would put India on the global digital map with its strong initiatives in the digital currency sector and use of improved technology for governance and popular benefit.

‘’The budget is aimed at making India a modern, self-reliant and strong country," said Fadnavis. He added, "It is an inclusive budget and one which will take the country on the path of development.’’

DCM Ajit Pawar slammed the Centre alleging that the BJP-led government has continued its tradition of injustice on Maharashtra in this year's budget too. ‘’The Centre collected a total of GST of Rs 2.20 lakh crore in the current financial year; out of this, Rs 48,000 crore was recovered from Maharashtra. "In return for this central GST, Maharashtra got back only Rs 5,500 crore, this injustice is clearly reflected in this year's budget and it is not possible to find out what happened to Maharashtra from the budget," said Pawar.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray also slammed the Union Budget, calling it an 'election manifesto' ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

The state NCP Chief Jayant Patil claimed the budget was a huge "disappointment" for the common citizens, who are reeling under high inflation and expected some tax relief. He said there have been only big announcements but nothing concrete has been offered in the budget.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) said, ‘’The Modi government, in its usual manner, has shown great dreams by throwing big figures from this budget. The common man got nothing but only dreams. This budget has been framed with elections in mind. The budget is directionless and meaningless,’’ he noted.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:24 PM IST