Uddhav reviews statue of Bal Thackeray

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday inspected the statue of Bal Thackeray, which is being sculpted at Matoshree in Jogeshwari. The 9-foot-long statue of late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray will be erected on a landscape opposite Regal Cinema on his birth anniversary on January 23.

The work on bronze statue of Bal Thackeray is almost complete. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his satisfaction after seeing the statue.

The statue is being sculpted by Shashikant Wadke, a renowned architect of Kalanagar. "It was a big challenge to get the expressions of Balasaheb Thackeray right, especially when he address the masses at rallies. Accepting the job was as tough as lifting the Shiv dhanush by Shree Ram,” said Wadke.

A 11-foot-high pavilion will be set up along with a 2-foot-high green landscape as part of the project. The statue will be unveiled on Bal Thackeray's 94th birth anniversary on January 23.