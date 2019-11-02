Uddhav may meet Nadda to talk shop

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is reportedly going to meet JP Nadda, the working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for a dialogue on formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

A highly-placed source inside the Sena informed that Uddhav had given the BJP a deadline set to expire on the night of November 3 and or he would explore other options.

The source also informed that Uddhav was only willing to speak with Amit Shah, the BJP national chief or Nadda, on the subject.Presently, the two allies are locked in a scuffle over power-sharing in the new government.

The Sena has demanded the rotation of the chief minister's post and an equal number of berths in the ministry, on the basis of a 50:50 power-sharing formula. The BJP has rejected this demand, insisting the CM will be from its party.

The dispute between the two parties has stalled government formation in the state though eleven days have elapsed since the declaration of the assembly poll results.Earlier, the BJP had willingly offered 15-16 ministerial berths to the Sena, including the post of the deputy CM, but the Sena did not agree.

The BJP was also reluctant to share important ministries like housing, revenue, finance and urban development with the Sena.But Sena sources state the BJP has started to loosen its grip. “The BJP

has offered railways and finance to the Sena,” said the source.

The source further stated, the Sena is adamant about the post of CM and is in no mood to bend.“By not keeping its word on 50:50 power-sharing, the BJP has betrayed us. Now, we will not bend unless our demands are met with clarity,” added the source.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Uddhav and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had agreed on a 50:50 power-sharing pact and announced it at a press conference.