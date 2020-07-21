Uddhav govt asks govt officials not to attend meeting called by Opp leaders

The Maharashtra Government has today came up with a notification which says that government officials are not expected attend the meetings and visits organised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council of Maharashtra.

The order came after Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of opposition Maharashtra visited the parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region and various other districts in Maharashtra to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

The government, in a notification, has also come up with an advisory for government officials regarding attending various meetings called by persons holding the rank of minister, Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Council.

The notification stated, "It is expected from government officials to attend the meetings convened by MPs and MLAs who are heading government committees."

However, regarding the meetings called by other MPs and MLAs for discussing the issues in their constituencies, the notification stated that these meetings should be routed through the district collector and should be arranged in the district collector's office.

"Collector should get the list of pending work from the concerned MPs and MLAs from the district and call for a meeting on a pre-decided date once in a month to discuss these issues," read the notification. The notification also stated that for such meetings MPs and MLAs from the districts should also be invited.

The notification was issued by the General Administration Department, Government of Maharashtra on July 21, 2020.