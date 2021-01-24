UCF declares first list of candidates for BMC polls

The political organsation of the Christian community group 'United Christian Front' (UCF) on Sunday announced the first list of candidates for the forthcoming the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in 2022.

The list includes Steffe Kinny (former Congress corporator), Helen Fonseca (bench of magistrate, Child Welfare Commission, Mumbai), Smita Pereyra (social activist) and Davis D'sa, a law graduate.

In a statement, UCF stated that each of the members has been selected based on their contribution to social work and proven abilities. The UCF also asserted, most of the candidates will be either women or youngsters.

Members of the community said they are yet to decide whether these candidates will fight independently or contest under political parties. They added that they are talking with multiple political parties seeking support for Catholic candidates.

"We are negotiating with different political parties, we have a target of contesting in total 25 seats from the suburbs and from each party we are demanding at least 10" Alexander Dsouza, convenor of UCF told FPJ.

The UCF is targeting areas mainly Versova, Malad, Vakola, Bandra and Borivali, which has a significant Catholic population. The initiative will be supported by the Gaothan Panchayat, an apex body representing the East Indian residents of the city.

On Sunday, the UCF members met Congress leader and Mumbai city Guardian minister, Aslam Shaikh for the meeting. Dsouza stated Shaikh was keen on meeting the UCF members after knowing their motives.

Morris Kinny, a community member who was present during the meeting stated, Shaikh has been optimistic regarding the participation of UCF members and have assured to speak to the Congress high command regarding ticket distribution.

"Shaikh told us that each candidate should have at least 40 per cent of the bank votes under their name, which we have now he will survey the reports presented to him and then will take a call" Kinny told FPJ.