Two years on, brains behind Borivli jewellery shop heist held

Mumbai: Two years after a jewellery shop robbery, the Crime Branch arrested the mastermind of the scheme on Saturday. Manish Devilal Darji, 32, was arrested after police received a tip-off about him being near Diamond Market in Malad. Darji's accomplices had been arrested earlier and they were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery and conspiracy.

Police said, in 2017, Darji had posed as a domestic help at a Borivli-based jeweller's house-cum-shop and managed to gain the owner's trust. Darji worked at the shop for over seven months. His employer thought he was trustworthy and left the shop in his hands. However, Darji took advantage of the situation and made a copy of the original keys of the shop. He then spiked the tea served to his employer's wife with a sedative and she fell unconscious.

Darji then called his accomplices and robbed 7.2 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.31 crore and decamped with Rs 12 lakh in cash. Since Darji was the mastermind, he kept the bounty and promised to give his accomplices their fair share a few days later. However, after the jeweller learnt about the robbery, he approached police and registered a complaint against Darji. Police immediately swung into action to nab the accused and managed to arrest two of his accomplices, while Darji went underground.

On Saturday, crime branch unit 12 received a tip-off that Darji was socialising among the diamantaires under a fake identity and laid a trap to nab him near Diamond Market in Malad. Darji walked right into the trap and was arrested, said police. Investigation revealed, Darji and his gang were named in at least six robberies in Mumbai and Thane districts, with Borivli being the place where they struck gold.

During investigation, Darji revealed that his gang had robbed more than six people using the modus operandi of working as a domestic help at a jeweller's house, gaining their trust and doing a recce of their houses and shops. Following the recce, the imposter would pounce on the first chance to rob cash and valuables, which would be later sold for cash in Gujarat.