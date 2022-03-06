Two train sets for 32-km long Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 ready, third one under production

Two train sets for the 32-kms long Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 are ready while the third one is under production. This is what French company Alstom have confirmed to the Free Press Journal; who have backed out from manufacturing coaches and rakes for Metro-4 and Metro-4A. This is a setback for the Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavali Metro-4 and Kasarwadavali-Gaimukh Metro-4A which is meant to connect central Mumbai with Thane district.

According to sources the first train of 8-coaches is expected to arrive this month-end for Metro-3. The prototype rake would then run for 10000-kms on a trial basis near Marol Maroshi Road just outside the restricted area at Aarey.

In an email response to a query from Free Press Journal, Alstom said that they are currently executing a contract for Mumbai Metro Line 3 that includes supply of rolling stock, power supply and signalling. “Two train sets for MML3 are ready and the third one is under production at our factory in SriCity. These train sets will soon be delivered to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited. There will be no impact of this development on future and ongoing projects. We have always been keen to explore suitable sustainable transport solutions and it’s encouraging to see India draw up plans to bring in newer technologies in both, mainline & urban mobility sector. Supporting the Indian government’s modernisation initiatives, Alstom has been at the forefront of introducing several breakthrough technologies in India with world class rolling stock, rail equipment & infrastructure, signalling and services,” stated Alstom in its response to FPJ.

Once this prototype rake reaches Mumbai, as per the process it shall undergo oscillation, speed, braking and other technical trials after a few weeks. A total of 31 rakes of 8-coaches each is expected in phases in the months to come. The works on uncertainty over decision on construction of a car depot in Aarey Colony.

As of December 2021, the authorities had completed work on 11 underground stations of Metro-3 and they had completed 90 percent of work back then. In the initial four months of 2022, the civil work of all of the 11 stations is expected to be completed. In the meanwhile, Alstom was to manufacture and supply 234 coaches or 39 rakes for Metro-4 and Metro-4A.

“Following signing of Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for Rolling Stock of Mumbai Line 4 in March 2021, there have been overall challenges in progressing with project execution due to delays on various fronts, including civil work. Alstom engaged with relevant stakeholders to find a possible resolution. After exhausting all avenues, the decision has been taken not to proceed with this contract. Through this project, Alstom was looking forward to strengthening the mobility infrastructure for the citizens of Mumbai. Despite this exception, we remain strongly committed to India’s infrastructural development & the government’s Make-in-India vision,” added the email response sent by Alstom.

The French engineering company got the contract in March 2021 after it emerged the lowest bidder with a bid of Rs 1198 crore. But the delays in handing over land for a car depot and other issues with the project prompted Alstom to pull out of the job. The MMRDA is expected to call fresh bids for the manufacture and supply of these Metro rakes.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:00 AM IST