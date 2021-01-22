Two teens who went missing from Mankhurd children’s home found

The Govandi police registered an offence of kidnapping after two minor girls went missing from children home in Mankhurd on Wednesday. The girls aged 15 and 17 had gone missing on Wednesday morning, said police.

The incident came to light when the children home's warden started counting occupants on Wednesday morning and found two girls missing. They searched the entire children home for them but in vain. After waiting till afternoon, the authorities approached the police. On the complaint of children’s home in-charge, the Govandi Police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 363 (kidnapping) against an unknown accused.

According to the police, the girls had been rescued by Kurla Government Railway police (GRP) after they found them loitering on the platform. When police questioned them about their parents, it was revealed that girls ran away from their home. Both the girls hail from Uttar Pradesh. The police then alerted their parents and sent them to children’s home.

Police suspect that girls escaped on their own, however since the two are minors police registered an offence of kidnapping.